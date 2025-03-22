Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.18. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 178,823 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. Equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

