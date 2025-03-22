Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PBT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,145. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $467.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17,811.24% and a net margin of 96.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

