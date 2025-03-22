Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) & SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head-To-Head Analysis

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SharpLink Gaming and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates 0 2 8 0 2.80

Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $243.78, indicating a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Manhattan Associates”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $3.66 million 0.29 -$14.24 million N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $1.04 billion 10.03 $218.36 million $3.51 48.74

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A -22.00% Manhattan Associates 20.95% 84.62% 32.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats SharpLink Gaming on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

