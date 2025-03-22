Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Invests $384,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.