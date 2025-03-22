Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6,824.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

