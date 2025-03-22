Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $15.38. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1,225,600 shares trading hands.
Newcrest Mining Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.
