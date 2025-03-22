Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $32.25. Vinci shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 154,803 shares traded.
Vinci Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Vinci Company Profile
Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.