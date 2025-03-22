Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Financial Comparison

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 2 5 0 2.71 OSI Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $4.11, indicating a potential upside of 76.27%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $212.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $83.30 million 5.22 -$145.43 million ($0.45) -5.18 OSI Systems $1.65 billion 1.97 $128.15 million $7.77 24.94

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and OSI Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -84.61% -23.64% -20.18% OSI Systems 8.15% 18.22% 7.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Navitas Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC Flexible Circuits names; LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications; and flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.