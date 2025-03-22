HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.41 and traded as high as $37.61. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 93,478 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.
Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 84.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
