Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

