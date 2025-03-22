Washington Trust Bank Sells 76 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

