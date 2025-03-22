Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $10.35 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 2.0% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $246.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $226.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

