Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4,539.90 and traded as high as C$4,692.24. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,654.98, with a volume of 47,634 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,334.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4,744.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4,540.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

