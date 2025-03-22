Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

AOIFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 170,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a market cap of $654.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Africa Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

