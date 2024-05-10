Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.48 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

