Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Vericel Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Vericel has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -540.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

