Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1 %

AEM traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$94.17. 259,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,547. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 197.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

