U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $393,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

