U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,566 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UOCT. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of UOCT opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

