PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on June 3rd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PDI opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
