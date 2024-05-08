PIMCO Access Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

PAXS opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

