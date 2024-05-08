PIMCO Access Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
PAXS opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.