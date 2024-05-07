BitShares (BTS) Reaches One Day Volume of $117,845.94

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $117,845.94 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000957 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000867 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,353,714 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

