DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0465

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00089432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003377 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

"

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

