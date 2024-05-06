Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HURN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.95. 41,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $944,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $944,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

