Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $293,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $19.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $957.00. 547,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,907. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $944.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $895.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

