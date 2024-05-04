Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.5% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.19. 889,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,757,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,435,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,427,000 after purchasing an additional 135,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

