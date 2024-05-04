Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 87,343 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,343 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $1,995,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. 409,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

