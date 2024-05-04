Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $156.84 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

