Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

