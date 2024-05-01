Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

