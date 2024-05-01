Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued on Sunday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 283,262 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,538 shares of company stock worth $642,099 over the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

