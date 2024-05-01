Norden Group LLC Lowers Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $3,287,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $396.83 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.91 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.