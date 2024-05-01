Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

