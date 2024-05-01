Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

TDY opened at $381.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

View Our Latest Report on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.