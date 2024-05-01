Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 15,721 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,611 shares of company stock worth $19,271,879. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

View Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.6 %

CL opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.