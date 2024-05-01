FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issued By Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $20.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is -3,057.14%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

