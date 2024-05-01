Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amkor Technology, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Amkor Technology in a report released on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

AMKR stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

