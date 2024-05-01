Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.