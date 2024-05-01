Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
