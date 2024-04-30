Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 887.75 ($11.15).

LON:HL traded up GBX 30.60 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 785.60 ($9.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 738.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 736.88. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87).

In other news, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). Also, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Insiders purchased 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458 in the last 90 days. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

