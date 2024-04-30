Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 887.75 ($11.15).
Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 4.1 %
Insider Activity at Hargreaves Lansdown
In other news, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). Also, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Insiders purchased 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458 in the last 90 days. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.