Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,440.00

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($18.09) and last traded at GBX 1,426.70 ($17.92), with a volume of 6458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($17.84).

Ocean Wilsons Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,359.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £505.65 million, a P/E ratio of 938.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,466.67%.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Further Reading

