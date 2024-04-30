CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Down 8.9 %

CyberAgent stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

