Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,890 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,756 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,530.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,476,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,937,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,523,227 shares of company stock worth $23,918,456.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

