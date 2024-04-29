SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 272,113 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Read Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $178.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.20.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.