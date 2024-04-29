Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after buying an additional 1,031,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $188,259,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.67 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

