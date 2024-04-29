PGGM Investments Sells 1,996 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after buying an additional 408,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $135.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

