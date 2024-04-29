Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $811,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in General Electric by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,358,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $166.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.