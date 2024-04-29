First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,185,800 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 11,287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRCB opened at 0.04 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

