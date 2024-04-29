Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by TD Cowen in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.67.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.9 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $499.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.48. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $508.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.