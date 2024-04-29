Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 68,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $78.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

