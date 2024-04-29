EOS One Day Trading Volume Hits $114.15 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. EOS has a market cap of $903.48 million and approximately $114.15 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001231 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001298 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,124,426,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,434,167 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

